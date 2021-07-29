Our labour force survey shows a structural crisis of employment

The weakening of economic activity forced many to seek distress employment, resulting in a 43-million rise in total employment numbers in 2019-20 from the year earlier. Since this came at a time when the economy was slowing, interpreting the number otherwise would amount to misreading it. Beyond the headline numbers, the employment estimates point to a bigger worry: a worsening of India’s employment structure. An important characteristic of economies witnessing rapid growth is their changing structure of employment, with a shift of workers away from low-productivity sectors such as agriculture to others. While India has witnessed a decline in agriculture’s share of overall employment since the 1970s, it was only after 2004-05 that the absolute number of workers started falling. This fall was fairly rapid and continued until 2017-18. In 2018-19, the number of workers in agriculture was unchanged from the year before. But the 2019-20 estimates now report a sharp 32 million rise. In other words, agriculture absorbed almost three-fourths of the increase in workers that year. This marks the first time in five decades that the share of workers in agriculture rose, reversing the structural transformation of our economy underway since 2004-05. This is a serious matter of concern.