Our labour market’s playing field is in the process of being levelled
India Inc should be pleased by the clear diminishment of an unfair recruitment advantage held by multinational companies
The traditional unfair labour market advantage of multinational companies in India showed up in many ways: ‘Day 0’ status for campus recruitment at IIMs, deferential press interviews of visiting CEOs, and the universal middle-class parents’ sigh of relief, “Our child is finally settled, she’s got a job with a multinational." While some multinationals are still attractive employers, India’s talent no longer believes foreign companies are the best option for learning, compensation and careers. This cognitive shift is a gift for corporate India because talent is the only sustainable strategic advantage.
