Our labour market’s playing field is in the process of being levelled

These changes started in technology (Infosys, TCS, HCL, etc) but soon spread to finance (HDFC, ICICI, Axis) and consumer goods (Marico, Dabur, Britannia, etc). The stock market responded; the combination of growth and governance led to a massive expansion in the price-to-earnings multiples of their stocks. This change found five allies. First was a self-goal by multinationals shifting from the European model (country head as CEO) to the American model (country head as ambassador with global vertical reporting) that made multinational CXO talent much more likely to look out for excitement and empowerment. Second, institutionally funded startups (Flipkart, Ola, Ather, Nyka, etc) attracted experienced managers with attractive equity upsides for success. Third, rising prosperity made self-expression a priority, and a career became an individual, not a family decision. Fourth, our society, economy and citizens realized we don’t have to be Western to be modern and are more confident and secure about our future and identity. Finally, new narratives about Indian business reinforced poet Maya Angelou’s view that the universe isn’t made of atoms but stories. Excellent new business books about ‘India’ created role models by chronicling success at Flipkart, Royal Enfield, Marico, Sun Pharma, Tata, etc. This chronicling is now delightfully extending to ‘Bharat’; this year’s winner of the Gaja Capital Business book prize, Broke to Breakthrough by Harish Damodaran, chronicles R.G Chandramogan and his company Hatsun Dairy.