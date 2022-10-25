Our love of government jobs isn’t good for the economy5 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 11:06 PM IST
They are so prized that they keep the youth out of private work for too long and hurt consumption
Last week, pictures and videos of youth travelling through the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to write the exam for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPPET) went viral. It is estimated that around 3.8 million candidates had registered for it, with some of them literally hanging on for their lives from trains to reach their exam centres. Railway stations were chock-a-block and so were train bogies.