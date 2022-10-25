Our love of government jobs isn’t good for the economy

As Banerjee and Duflo point out: “In many developing countries, the labour markets feature this duality: there is a large informal sector without any protection, with many people who are self-employed for lack of better options, and a formal sector where employees are not only pampered but also strongly protected." There are multiple repercussions of this. First, many youth spend the best years of their lives chasing a government job without ending up with one, instead of doing something more productive with their lives. Second, idle youth are bad for social stability. Third, this hurts the overall private consumption in the economy.

