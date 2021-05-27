Our mental healthcare systems need no less of a boost

Above all, we must learn from our follies, and invest more in the healthcare sector. Ill-planned policies over the last 70 years have created an acute dearth of healthcare workers. India has an estimated shortfall of 600,000 doctors and 2 million nurses. Medical education is key. Data from the ministry of human resources and development shows that India currently has only 88,000 MBBS seats per year, and this needs to increase to 150,000 seats per year at least. The PHCs of India should be enabled with proper infrastructural back-up and manpower. These PHCs could have clinical collaborations with medical colleges to ensure adequate staffing. Every district should have a 500-bedded tertiary care public hospital. Postgraduate seats should be increased to at least 1,00,000 per year in liaison with corporate hospitals and those attached to the railway sector. India also needs to reverse its brain-drain in the field of medicine to the extent possible. For this, pay scales of doctors have to rise significantly.