18 Apr 2023
Rework India’s IT Act to keep children safe online without curbing their access to the internet
Over the last few years, we have witnessed a steady growth in internet access to children and the youth, which further accelerated during the covid lockdown as more and more children started spending time online for education, learning and entertainment. Resultantly, post the pandemic, online sexual abuse of children increased 400 times, by one count, with nearly 90% of these crimes involving the publication or transmission of content depicting children in sexually explicit acts. Effective regulation and timely prosecution of perpetrators are critical to advance child safety on the internet. To this end, ongoing efforts by the government to revamp India’s Information Technology Act, 2000, are timely and crucial. Examining the nuances of each regulatory area will be critical in protecting children from harm without undermining their access to the internet.