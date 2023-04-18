Our new digital rules must ensure online child safety

Sensitization and collaboration: In addition to the efforts of intermediaries and the government, the significance of including children as equal participants in the fight against online child abuse cannot be emphasized enough. Many countries have already initiated efforts in this direction. For instance, the Australian government is instituting an Youth Advisory Council, which will provide the administration feedback on online safety issues and measures to counter cyber-harm. Such feedback and consultation mechanisms can be helpful in integrating vulnerable stakeholders in the processes of decision-making. Many countries are also complementing these efforts through their engagement of school systems to raise public awareness on the issue. It could be helpful to adapt such practices to Indian educational systems as well.