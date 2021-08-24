Our new e-com rules could dampen online innovation

Most home-food businesses use Instagram as their menu, displaying their dishes on the app as a series of images or short videos to select from. Others use Instagram Stories or WhatsApp Blasters to announce spot sales, triggering a frenzy as customers vie to get their orders in before stocks run out. Payments are almost always through Google Pay or other UPI apps that offer the most efficient money-transfer option. Doorstep delivery is left to Swiggy, Dunzo or any one of the many delivery services that are available in almost every Indian city. Unlike elsewhere in the world where small businesses need to sign up to large digital platforms, in India they can assemble the services they need into bespoke digital workflows tailored to meet the unique requirements of their businesses. This allows them to set up fully functional stores at a fraction of the cost that platforms like Shopify charge. But not everyone has the technical ability to put something like this together.