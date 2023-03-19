Our new trade policy must calm fears of rising import restrictions

In any case, there are other ways of managing the current account deficit. First, we have very respectable foreign exchange reserves that can take care of sudden temporary pressures. Indeed, there is no point in having reserves except to take care of a sudden but reversible deterioration in the current account or the capital flows needed to manage it. Second, the policy of a floating but managed exchange rate gives the Reserve Bank of India all the flexibility it needs to allow the exchange rate to adjust in a way that will help contain imports and simultaneously stimulate exports. Finally, if we judge that the problem reflects an excess of aggregate demand over supply, which is spilling into our balance of payments, the solution lies in tightening fiscal and monetary policy.