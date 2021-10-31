Our pandemic failures should inform climate-response talks

For all the scientific breakthroughs, it’s hard to look back and see covid as anything other than a litany of failures. That of governments, which should have been better prepared to use their resources; that of countries, too wrapped up in themselves to learn from each other and help the more vulnerable. The least wealthy 52 countries have 20% of the global population but 4% of vaccinations. The Covax vaccine initiative has fallen short. Deficiencies in record-keeping and testing mean that in much of the developing world, we don’t even know exactly how many people died of covid.