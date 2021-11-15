Our planet requires a reliable safety shield from asteroid hits

In April, scientists discovered an asteroid that had a roughly 1 in 2,500 chance of colliding with Earth in six months’ time. As the weeks passed, and observations improved, they determined that the space rock — perhaps 2,200 feet across — was on target for central Europe, potentially putting a million people in harm’s way. Scientists, space agencies and civil-defence organizations scrambled to find a life-saving solution, but soon determined that it was too late. “The exercise played out that we basically had to take the hit," said Lindley Johnson, Nasa’s planetary-defence officer. Fortunately, that’s all it was: an exercise. But next time might not be. Scientists estimate that there’s roughly a 1 in 100 chance of an asteroid larger than 460 feet across hitting the Earth every century. Depending on where such a rock landed on the planet, it could cause casualties exceeding any known natural disaster.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}