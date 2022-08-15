Our problem is fiscal mismanagement and not freebies4 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 01:02 AM IST
Handouts for India’s needy ought not to worry us but our inability to fund necessary welfare should
Recent weeks have seen increasing apprehensions raised by India’s political leadership as well as the judiciary on the increasing tendency of governments and political parties to promise ‘freebies’ to citizens. On 15 July, speaking at a function in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns about the ‘revdi’ (a sweet of jaggery and sesame seeds) culture of political parties promising freebies to garner votes. The matter also received attention from the Supreme Court, which has advised the government to appoint an expert committee to examine the issue after the Election Commission expressed its helplessness in regulating it.