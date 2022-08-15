Our problem is fiscal mismanagement and not freebies

Clearly, there is a thin line between what can be termed as a ‘freebie’ and what can be treated as an essential constitutional obligation of the state. The problem lies is how this debate is framed, often done in a way that seeks to club everything provided by the state to citizens as freebies. Each of these need to be evaluated in the context of the function they play in improving the lives of citizens and their impact on the economy. Some of these are essential social safety nets, while many others are necessary incentives for better social and economic outcomes.

