Our prodigy obsession: Life is not a Guinness record

There is an age for everything," says an old proverb. If such were the case, why are there only Forbes 30 under 30, New Yorker 20 under 40, and Time’s 30 under 30 sort of lists for successful people? Do those who succeed later in life not matter? “Youngest Oscar winner", “Youngest self-made entrepreneur", “Youngest Nobel laureate". There is one adjective that stands out: ‘Youngest’! There is no getting around the fact that we are all more or less youth-obsessed. Ironically, I used to wish I’d age quickly so I could experience success, independence and freedom. But as I grew older, I realized I wanted all of that in addition to being younger.

