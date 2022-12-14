Stable shores in India only after 2023’s global storm

What does this macro backdrop mean for RBI? With the current policy rate at 6.25% and RBI’s one-year-ahead inflation projection at 5.4%, the real policy rate is about 0.8%, still below the 1% psychological level that monetary policy committee (MPC) members have cited in the past. However, the softening of both inflation and growth, and lagged effects of monetary policy, mean that RBI could hang its boots on rate hikes soon. A 25 basis points rate hike at the February meeting is a close call, but even if it materializes, it is likely to be the final hike in this cycle. Beyond that, a long pause is likely, but we believe policy could turn towards easing in the latter part of 2023-24, especially as lower growth is likely to bring disinflationary pressures. We believe global monetary policy is also likely to pivot by the third quarter of 2023, with the US Federal Reserve likely to deliver its first cut in policy rates around September.