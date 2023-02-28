In 1882, the first locomotive of the Dibru–Sadiya Railway connected distant tea gardens with the Brahmaputra, so that the commodity could eventually reach Kolkata. Over the decades since then, the Railways has reduced travel time from Dibrugarh to Kolkata from 15 days to 24 hours. However, even till 2014, the footprint of the Railways in India’s Northeast remained mostly restricted to current-day Assam. In the last 8 years, much work has been done to ensure that this footprint expands across the northeastern region, and the grit and perseverance in realizing this dream needs to be told.

A new dawn: Rapid strides in surface transportation are key to the accelerated development of any region and the Indian Railways is playing a pivotal role in the Northeast. Overcoming decades of neglect and under-development, the government has given an unprecedented impetus to connectivity in the region. Spearheading efforts, the Railways in the last 9 years has spent over ₹50,000 crore in the region on laying new railway lines and building bridges, tunnels, etc, and has sanctioned new projects worth nearly ₹80,000 crore.

This focus on capital expenditure has ensured that the capital connectivity project that aims to connect all Northeast state capitals is a reality now. As part of this, India is building the Jiribam-Imphal rail line, which has the world’s tallest pier bridge at a height of 141 metres. To ensure timely completion of these projects, the government has provided full support and resources. In comparison with expenditure of ₹2,122 crore per year between 2009 and 2014, there has been a 370% increase in average annual budget allocation, which now stands at ₹9,970 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The topography of the Northeast has always been a tough challenge in the region for infrastructure development. However, a mix of strong political will and use of state-of-the-art technologies has ensured that even the region’s farthest corners are being covered. As many as 121 new tunnels are currently being constructed and this includes the 10.28km-long Tunnel No. 12, India’s second longest.

Creating jobs and empowering the youth: In an effort to promote local businesses and economy, the North-East Frontier Railway operated the first parcel cargo express train between Assam and Goa in 2022. Rani Gaidinliu is a much-revered spiritual leader of Nagaland and Manipur, so it was a fitting tribute that the station into which the first freight train chugged, in Tamenglong district of Manipur, was named Rani Gaidinliu.

Those who have visited the Northeast would vouch for the tremendous tourism potential it has. Across the region, the captivating scenery, wildlife and intangible heritage in the form of its culture and festivals have been a big draw. In an attempt to allow tourists to savour its breath-taking natural beauty, the North East Frontier Railways has introduced several modern Vistadome coaches. This is expected to raise tourist footfalls, which will further expand job opportunities, especially for women and disadvantaged communities, such as Tribals.

The Indian Railways has also been instrumental in creating employment opportunities for the youth in the region. In the last 3 fiscal years alone, the Railways has engaged more than 20,000 unskilled workers and generated vacancies for skilled work, thereby contributing to the region’s changing socio-economic landscape. Over a period of time, helping local communities find employment closer home could arrest migration to other parts of the country, helping protect the region’s culture, identity and its perpetuation over generations. This empowerment will be of huge benefit to the region.

A gateway to India’s Act East policy: The 21st is often referred to as the Asian Century because of the rise of Asia, of which India is an important engine. In 2014, India’s ‘Look East’ policy that focused on forging better economic relations with our eastern neighbours was transformed into a more robust, result-oriented and geo-strategically important ‘Act East’ policy. In various fora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned that the Northeast region would be the gateway to this new policy’s implementation.

A glowing example of this policy is the landmark Agartala–Akhaura rail link being built between India and Bangladesh at a cost of over ₹1,100 crore. It will not only establish historical rail links with our eastern neighbour, but also usher in a new era of prosperity in the region. The ministry for development of north-eastern region (DoNER) and ministry of external affairs are co-funding this project. Similarly, the Imphal railway line will be extended till Moreh and from there, it will join Myanmar Railways at Kalay, forming a trans-Asian railway.

Identifying the geo-strategic importance of the region for national security, the government has decided to build a rail-cum-road corridor that will connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. This will include building India’s first underwater rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra river. The project will ensure connectivity right up to India’s northeastern borders and would give us the ability to act with alacrity in response to any national security threat.

In the same vein, in 2017, the vitally strategic Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, which connects northern Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh, was opened for traffic. It is the longest bridge built over water in India and can support the weight of Indian battle tanks and facilitate quick movement of troops to India’s northeastern borders.

The Indian Railways has employed modern technologies to expand its network in the region. In 2018, Asia’s second longest rail-cum-road bridge, the Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra in Assam, was inaugurated. It will cut down the travel distance between Assam and Arunachal by 80% and also provide logistical support to our defence forces. The bridge is designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitudes up to 7.0 on the Richter scale and can also be used for landing fighter jets.

The new Northeast: Traditionally, the majestic Himalayas and the mighty Brahmaputra have influenced the life of nearly every citizen in the Northeast. Now, the Railways has joined that list as it spreads its operations to different corners of the region. Growth and development in the region will contribute towards the goal of India becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Prime Minister Modi had said that if India had to be prosperous, then development of Northeast will need to be a priority and the Railways will play a key role. Nine years later, the Prime Minister’s vision is being converted into a reality in the region.