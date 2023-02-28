Our Railways are the Northeast’s leading engine for development

In 1882, the first locomotive of the Dibru–Sadiya Railway connected distant tea gardens with the Brahmaputra, so that the commodity could eventually reach Kolkata. Over the decades since then, the Railways has reduced travel time from Dibrugarh to Kolkata from 15 days to 24 hours. However, even till 2014, the footprint of the Railways in India’s Northeast remained mostly restricted to current-day Assam. In the last 8 years, much work has been done to ensure that this footprint expands across the northeastern region, and the grit and perseverance in realizing this dream needs to be told.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}