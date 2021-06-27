Our record forex reserves must be seen in the right perspective

But there is much more to foreign exchange reserves than just their absolute number. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) points out in its latest State of the Economy report: “In terms of projected imports for 2021-22, the current level of reserves provides cover for less than 15 months, which is lower than for other major reserve holders—Switzerland (39 months); Japan (22 months); Russia (20 months); and China (16 months)." We are clearly not top of the charts when it comes to import cover.