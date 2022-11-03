Our Reserve Bank is not solely responsible for taming inflation

The assumption of monetary policy being the sole or primary instrument for containing inflation is wrong on several grounds, theoretical as well as empirical. The primary assumption here is that inflation is in most cases a monetary phenomenon, driven by easy liquidity with too much money chasing too few goods. While this may be the case in several developed countries, it is not true in the case of India. The one-size-fits-all solution ignores the nature of inflation, which may differ across countries. While some part of inflation in India is driven by external factors, such as the rise in global fuel and commodity prices along with exchange rate volatility that contribute to imported inflation, inflation lately has been largely driven by local food prices. Unlike fuel and commodity prices, which are driven by international price movements, food inflation is largely domestic. In fact, globally, food prices have moderated from their peak levels for all major food groups. In India, on the other hand, a large part of today’s inflation is driven by food. This inflation accounts for almost half of the total inflation since June 2022.