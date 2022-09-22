Our response to inflation should go well beyond monetary policy

Since the inflation rise in India is not isolated but part of a broader upward trend seen in most developed and some emerging economies, the approach to dealing with it has been similar, with monetary policy playing the central role. However, such an approach is unlikely to be of any help in the Indian case, primarily because of the nature of inflation, which although driven by international fuel and food prices is inherently different. First, unlike developed countries, which gave large fiscal stimulus during the pandemic, India’s response was muted. Much of the fiscal stimulus was not in term of direct income support but by way of credit support and distribution of food, particularly through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) that provided 5kg of free foodgrains to individuals. Second, while in developed countries (particularly the US) inflation has been accompanied by a rise in wages to confirm a wage-price spiral, India’s job situation is the opposite, with wages showing negative growth. India presents a special case of declining wages and rising inflation. While this will clearly increase rural distress, it also implies that monetary policy may prove ineffective. Third, unlike developed countries, India was already witnessing a sharp slowdown in economic growth driven by declining demand. In such demand-constrained conditions, excessive reliance on monetary tightening is unlikely to be of much help and may instead end up hurting growth more.