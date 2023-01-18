Our software sector’s Antyodaya approach is positive for business4 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:12 PM IST
A tough year for software companies is making their recruitment more inclusive in ways that strengthen them and India too
James Bond movies puffed up the brand of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), but this was double-edged: a recent Financial Times story suggests their portrayal of women as “conquests rather than fully drawn human beings" and employees as “upper-class white men in beige chinos and desert boots" meant they rarely attracted women, ethnic minorities, or regionally accented applicants. But it also suggested SIS is changing for a new world of multipolarity, geopolitics and espionage; three of its four director generals are currently women. Our software employers have always been more gender inclusive than the rest of Corporate India, but market challenges this year forced a bold re-imagination of their people supply chains in five ways: geographic, cognitive, workplace, gender and contracts. This increased diversity will amplify their competitive advantage.