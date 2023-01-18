Our software sector’s Antyodaya approach is positive for business

Geographic diversity: India’s tech employment stock of 5 million is concentrated in eight big cities, but our tech talent flow is not. The map of our engineering education capacity reveals three concentric circles of 28 cities (3,500 engineering colleges with 33% of capacity), 500 cities (with 2,334 such colleges with 35% of capacity), and the rest spread across India. Consequently, less than 20% of incremental annual hires in India’s digital industry work in the place where they lived their lives. Moreover, our research suggests that software employment is expanding beyond its current eight cities to 20 new places: Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Indore, Mysore, Vadodara, Madurai, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Mangalore, Lucknow, Nagpur, Goa, Salem, Durgapur, Vijayawada and Trichy. These 20 contribute also most of the engineering-graduate supply outside the eight big cities. This expansion allows hiring people unable to migrate or unwilling to relocate outside their home region or state.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}