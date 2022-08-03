Our surge in exports to the US was just a one-off bonus5 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Harsh reality has begun to bite and Indian exporters are in need of more policy attention than they get
Several hours before the release on Tuesday of India’s dismal export numbers for July that showed a month-on-month decline of 12% from the $40 billion figure posted in June, a major buyer for US retailers based in New Delhi was drawing the outlines of what amounts to a scary new world for Indian exporters of clothing and homeware over the next several months. “There will be a huge correction," said Nagesh Sharma, a buyer who sources from South Asia, the Middle East and Africa for US retailers. “Large retailers are typically delaying shipments by six months."