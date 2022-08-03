Our surge in exports to the US was just a one-off bonus

As Abhishek Kumar and Divya Srinivasan of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress observed on these pages recently, merchandise exports to the US from India grew 43% in fiscal 2021-22. Our nominal exports of jewellery and leather products to the rest of the world actually declined in 2021, compared with the mostly pre-pandemic yea r of 2019. Exports of these products to the US, by contrast, surged by 50% and 20% respectively. In other words, the huge US stimulus packages in 2020 and 2021 turned out to be a Marshall Plan to revive Indian labour-intensive exporters, albeit unintentionally. This is a reminder of how deep India’s linkages with US businesses are, a point to mull over for our legion of shrill anti-American commentators who defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In contrast to our commentariat, Indian exporters are overly skewed to the US. In part, this is because both the previous government and the current one have done a poor job of joining trade groupings such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or signing free trade agreements that would matter, such as with the EU, for which we have had on-again, off-again discussions for years. The main problem is that India has mostly missed out on embedding itself in global supply chains, as underlined in Amita Batra’s India’s Trade Policy in the 21st Century. The buyer Nagesh Sharma points to Myanmar, of all countries, as an example of a country that has proved adept at finding new markets in north Asia. He blames the fragmented nature and small size of our exporters: “Their thinking is not so global."

