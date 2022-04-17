Our terms of engagement with the West have been reset

He asserted that it was time for a new compact between India and the West, but first the West had to realize that a new compact was needed. This was no longer the India that the West had been so complacent about, he said. The old elite was out, replaced by a new set of people with their own sense of roots and own world view, who remembered “two centuries of humiliation" by the West. This was an India which looked after its self-interest and was confident enough to state openly that it “would…make sure that it always has a strong bargaining hand vis-à-vis the West". India was no longer going to adhere to the self-serving rules of Western etiquette.

