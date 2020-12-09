Our UN signal that Hinduphobia exists and will be called out too

These numbers could explain an asymmetry in how the world may view Hinduism and any atrocity Hindus may occasionally commit against non-Hindus in India. If there are incidents involving a church, up to 126 countries may pitch in with condemnations; a beef-related lynching draws ire from both the Christian and Islamic worlds. But the exodus of Hindus from the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley, amid a campaign of terror against them that saw a spate of killings, appears to be a mere event for the rest of the world. Even in India, the Omerta Code imposed by our secular-liberals calls on us to underplay this violence against Hindus, ostensibly because it may encourage Hindu majoritarianism. Till recently, we could not even speak about abductions of Hindu women in Pakistan and atrocities there against Hindus, or the slow demographic decline of Hindus in Bangladesh, from 21% in 1951 to around 8-9% now. A simple law to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus (with other minorities included) has been denounced as anti-Muslim by liberals who conflate the CAA with a future National Register of Citizens (NRC). It is worth mentioning that even in Assam, where a court-monitored NRC has identified 1.9 million non-citizens, the vast majority are Hindus, not Muslims.