Our unique EV transition is a leadership opportunity

Fourth, allocate higher funds to improve awareness: What was done for the Swachh Bharat Mission can serve as a model. There are still considerable awareness gaps among users about the ability of EVs to cater to their needs and reduce their costs. Undoubtedly, there are also behavioural biases that impede EV adoption. A larger allotment of funds for information, education and communication (IEC) by the government under its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of EVs (FAME-II) scheme, specifically to address e2W and e3W segments biases, would help. Including administration costs, FAME-II’s IEC allocation remains just 0.004% of the overall scheme outlay. This is minuscule in comparison with other schemes like the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal or Swachh Bharat missions, which have 5-8% allocation for IEC. Delhi is an example of how state-level awareness campaigns with EV fairs and demonstrations can catalyse an upshoot in e-2W and e-3W sales.

