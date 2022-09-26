Our wait for a good firm-level database seems endless4 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 11:13 PM IST
High quality company data will improve policymaking by serving as a relatively reliable input
My last column on India’s ill-fated index of industrial production (IIP) received several comments and questions. There appears to be a broad consensus that the IIP, as it exists today, is broken. Decision-makers in the world of finance and in the world of public policy are unable to rely on it.