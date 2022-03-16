Our weak educational outcomes have a wide set of societal causes

Third, the effect of sharp and deep inequalities in India over everything cannot be overestimated. In education, it has a very direct and simple implication. The children of the well-to-do attend elite well-resourced schools, with access to more than enough support at home. They have no problems in learning. But the vast majority of children in our unequal country go to schools that might as well be on a different planet. Thus, the well-off, who control or influence the levers of power, have no personal stake in nor any exposure to the reality of most Indian lives. It is this mental landscape of those in power that informs decision making and prioritization. This is a very serious limitation.