Over-regulation has clipped the wings of Indian drones

A while ago, I wrote about how drones are being used in Rwanda to transport blood to remote field hospitals. As compelling as that use case was, I believe that we will soon see many other such applications—from e-commerce delivery to emergency response in natural disasters. I can see drones being used in agriculture to monitor crops, spray pesticide and carry out precision farming operations. Across a number of industries—telecom, oil exploration and mining, to name a few—we rely on humans to perform essential monitoring and maintenance activities under extremely hazardous conditions. I can see drones perform all these functions far more effectively and safely. When it comes to the government, I can think of many ways in which drones can improve efficiency. I can see them used for a number of municipal functions—conducting land surveys, enforcing zoning restrictions, etc, as well as in defence, where they can be used to patrol our borders far more effectively than human soldiers can.

