Ownership of digital devices is crucial for a thriving free society

This is not an over-reaction. We have over two decades of empirical evidence to show that information economy business models lead to a few companies acquiring massive global market-political power, and may use that to stifle competition even if the industry itself has few entry or exit barriers. A future where a handful of big global companies own the phones, laptops, modems and servers that everyone requires to participate in any activity is a lot worse than even today’s world where “you must be on WhatsApp and Facebook" to be in society. If tech oligarchs don’t like you, your company or your government, they can hit the kill switch and your fancy smartphone becomes a useless piece of glass, metal and silicon. Is this not what they effectively did to Russians?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}