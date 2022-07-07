Packaged goods marketing in rural pockets gets a facelift and a digital push

In a couple of interviews, marketing heads of two large fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies dwelt on reaching the rural consumer in a more targeted way. Colgate-Palmolive India’s vice-president, marketing, Arvind Chintamani said that in rural India, consumers are watching the same content and accessing the same media. Colgate-Palmolive, he told Mint, is using technology for consumer research in rural pockets with similar aspirations as urban India. Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Ltd, said the mobile phone has completely changed the game in rural marketing. “Mobile has given us that access to be able to reach out to the consumer and then run with very different kinds of messaging," he told Mint in late March.

