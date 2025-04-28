Pahalgam should be handled with a firm, wise hand

"Today on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in its resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us," Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s said in Bihar’s Madhubani district. This was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had used such strong words in public discourse. These words convinced every Indian hurt by the Pahalgam terror attack that the government was not going to stop at a diplomatic offensive alone.

But what would Modi’s plan of action be?

Whatever it may be, it will likely be sudden and unimaginable as what followed the 14 February 2019 attack that martyred 40 CRPF soldiers in Kashmir’s Pulwama. While flagging off the Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Varanasi, Modi had assured the nation that the perpetrators and their supporters of the terror attack would pay a heavy price.

Not grandstanding

Many Indians, along with Pakistan’s military establishment, made the mistake of treating the statement as electoral grandstanding. But, what unfolded at Balakot within 10 days of Modi making the statement, inspired shock and awe globally.

It showed a strategic shift in India’s approach to those bent upon bleeding India. It’s been six years since the Pulwama tragedy and the way the world works has undergone sea change since. The Russian attack on Ukraine and Israel’s military action in Gaza have rewritten the rules of international engagement.

Neither Vladimir Putin nor Benjamin Netanyahu have backed down from their respective positions despite mounting international pressure. The Russian and Israeli forces are busy eliminating their “enemies". Even US president Donald Trump has been reiterating his threat to annexe Greenland and Canada. But will India do something similar?

It would be unwise to comment on such a sensitive issue, but Pakistan’s nuclear posturing and the threat of its misuse won’t deter Modi. Other nations are also sick and tired of Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, which is why many have shown solidarity with India in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. Even opposition leaders in India have closed ranks and urged the government to take the strictest action against Pakistan and are standing firmly behind the government. I am not a supporter of war and firmly believe that no government should go to war, egged on by the media or public sentiment. But, if the situation deteriorates beyond the point of no return, something must be done. This is the time to stand by the government. This is the best homage we can pay to those who laid down their lives in Pahalgam.

Puerile acts

It’s also necessary to mention here the puerile acts of some people that could derail the government’s effort. The night before the Prime Minister’s speech in Madhubani, some people murdered a biryani seller in Agra and shot at his associate. Soon afterwards, a video emerged with two armed men, self-anointed leaders of what was claimed to be a Hindu organization, spewing communal venom and claiming the murder to be revenge for the killings in Pahalgam.

Hundreds of social media handles are now actively fomenting religious hatred. These people are doing the terrorists’ bidding by helping them achieve their desired goal of alienating Kashmir from mainstream India and consigning the nation to the flames of communalism.

The way Kashmir has progressed since the abrogation of Article 370 has made the Valley’s youth hopeful of normalcy. But Pahalgam has dented their hopes. This is why Kashmir valley, too, is seething along with the rest of India. People had came on to the streets chanting anti-Pakistan slogans on the day of Pahalgam attack. Ordinary Kashmiris called for a valley-wide shutdown. We should respect Kashmiris for the way they have come out strongly in support of the people aggrieved by the terror attack. And it is in this light that incidents such as Kashmiri students being heckled in some states should be firmly dealt with.

We need to stand with the victims and show solidarity towards the Kashmiri people, as they have lost more lives and livelihood than other parts of India. We should remember that it’s time to remain united and not fall apart.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.