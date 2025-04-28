Pahalgam should be handled with a firm, wise hand

It would be unwise to comment on such a sensitive issue, but Pakistan’s nuclear posturing and the threat of its misuse won’t deter Modi. Other nations are also sick and tired of Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail, which is why many have shown solidarity with India in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. Even opposition leaders in India have closed ranks and urged the government to take the strictest action against Pakistan and are standing firmly behind the government. I am not a supporter of war and firmly believe that no government should go to war, egged on by the media or public sentiment. But, if the situation deteriorates beyond the point of no return, something must be done. This is the time to stand by the government. This is the best homage we can pay to those who laid down their lives in Pahalgam.