There’s a full fledged war going on between once-close neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two have been trading deadly shelling and mortar fire across their border, with Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif saying on Friday that his country’s patience had “run out” and declaring “open war” on its neighbour. The New York Times describes it as one of the fiercest clashes in years.
The great realignment: Why India is Looking to Canada and Israel as Kabul and Islamabad clash
SummaryFrom shifting border wars in South Asia to high-stakes diplomatic resets in Ottawa and Jerusalem, a new global order is being written in real time.
