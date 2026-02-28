The great realignment: Why India is Looking to Canada and Israel as Kabul and Islamabad clash

Recall here that when the US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks and drove the Taliban out of Kabul, many Taliban leaders took shelter in Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were seen as co-creators of the Taliban, a rag-tag students’ group that emerged from Kandahar in Afghanistan in 1994. There is also ample evidence of how Pakistan gave the Taliban refuge during the 20-year US and allied military presence in Afghanistan since 2001. How times change.