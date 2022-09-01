Pakistan could’ve averted the climate catastrophe it’s facing4 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:40 PM IST
But that would’ve taken the sort of investment it can hardly afford
If you’re looking for an emblem of why Pakistan will struggle to recover from the floods that have killed more than 1,000 since June, consider its latest bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed Monday. The infusion of $1.16 billion might help unlock enough cash to get the country through the next couple of years—but the floods themselves have caused more than $10 billion of damage, much of which will end up boosting the country’s $255 billion in debt.