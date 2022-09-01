Pakistan could’ve averted the climate catastrophe it’s facing

As the largest irrigation system in the world, the Indus valley is another monument to massive investment whose roots date back more than 4,000 years. Like Pakistan whose backbone it forms, however, the Indus and its tributaries have been starved of the investment they need to effectively manage the risks of natural disaster. Some of the most important lines of defence against floods are colonial-era projects such as the vast Sukkur Barrage—a system of dams and canals that divert the waters of the Indus to irrigate the arid Sindh Province. Many are in a poor state of repair, thanks to years of underinvestment in maintenance, corruption and disputes between Pakistan’s four provinces over water and fund allocation. The Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs on either side of Islamabad have become so choked with silt sweeping down from the Himalayas that they’re losing their ability to swallow up floodwaters and prevent inundation further downstream. Just 57% of Tarbela’s storage capacity is now available, and increased silting may clog it altogether, a government panel was told recently.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}