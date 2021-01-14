Pandemic gives an urban push to smart devices

Shashi Arora, president and chief executive of Lloyd, Havells India’s consumer durables business, is an earnest brand ambassador for connected homes and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. He uses smart bulbs and plugs (made by his company, of course) at home which take voice commands via Alexa. “It’s easy to switch on and switch off the garden lights without venturing out," he says. His air conditioner, too, is tuned to Alexa. Arora says Lloyd was among the early advertisers of connected products when it used Amitabh Bachchan to promote its ACs that could be operated via a mobile app.