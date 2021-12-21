Pandemic habits we should stick to in the new year and beyond

Every time I have called a colleague or friend during 2021, particularly people I have not been in touch with regularly, I have often thought to myself, do I really know what is happening in their lives during this difficult time ? I try to assess this during the first few minutes of the conversation, before getting down to discuss the work at hand, or the specific transaction which I have called up for. The tone of my emails has become distinctly gentler, when I know the person I am addressing, or his or her family, has gone through a bad patch.