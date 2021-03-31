Paramount+ and Discovery+ after their Archegos battering

Paramount+ launched 4 March, and as mentioned, ViacomCBS just raised $3 billion to help improve it. Remember, all the Hollywood studios are coming off a year in which they couldn’t film. The less-than-impressive catalogue of new series and movies on Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ may be about to change as vaccines allow their studios to return to work and resources are redirected toward streaming content. Users have had only a glimpse of what these services could look like once the focus is truly on streaming and not on cable or the box office or covid.