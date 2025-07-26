Parlez-vous AI? Learn a language with your favourite chatbot
You have an always-available teacher in your pocket. Use it to learn at your own pace.
I’ve been learning French on my own for some years, for no particular reason. They say learning a language keeps one’s brain sharp. I could have accelerated the learning by going for classes or working with a French teacher, but that would be making homework out of something I find truly enjoyable. From being something I wanted to do, it would have become something I had to do.