Parlez-vous AI? Learn a language with your favourite chatbot

Enter AI

How does a chat assistant work any better, you might ask? First of all, it lets you set your own pace. With chat assistants, you can switch off when you like and come back when you like for as long as you like. There are times when I’ve practised a single sentence and then gone off to do something else. And there are times when I’ve spent hours at it, such as recently, when I discovered that I can combine several interests while learning.