Parliament could do with a little less of animosity1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM IST
In Parliament, placards calling for a joint parliamentary committee are being waved. State legislatures, such as the one in Bihar, are also affected by this trend. For years, parliamentary procedure has been gravely trashed.
The ongoing Parliament session is seething with political animosity, with the exception of a few pleasant moments. Which is why, after the Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar, a brief discussion in the Rajya Sabha warmed the cockles of the heart.
