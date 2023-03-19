Parliament could do with a little less of animosity

Those demanding a JPC now want to keep the Adani issue hot until the next election. What will the benefits be, if any? Chowkidar chor hai was Rahul Gandhi’s campaign slogan at the last election. He continued to bring up the Rafale controversy at election rallies after the Supreme Court’s rejection of these charges. What came out of it? It is also important to note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has already started working on the probe that the Supreme Court directed it to conduct on the Adani issue.