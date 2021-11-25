Patient experience as a competitive edge for hospitals

Because of a friend’s health emergency, I was camped at a hotel near the hospital for an extended period. Every second day, a lady working in its lobby would call up to check if everything was okay and whether I needed anything. I could not help wonder why no hospital staffer or doctor ever did this. Many of us are familiar with the terms CX and UX, which respectively stand for ‘customer experience’ and ‘user experience’, representing the real and online worlds. I wonder why this lexicon has no PX (patient experience), even though a pandemic has wreaked havoc in India, robbing millions of their middle-class status.

