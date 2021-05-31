Paytm’s proposed IPO marks the coming of age for Indian startups

The Paytm IPO will also give an insight into how investors view companies that haven’t been profitable but hold out the promise of exponential growth in their bottom lines once they turn the corner. It is a model well accepted by less risk-averse investors in the US, but Indians have generally not warmed up to such entities. Paytm, which is still not profitable, could change that. In January, its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma did say at a Reuters Next conference that following the pandemic-driven surge in the use of its platform, the company could turn the corner in 2021.