PE firms broaden their strategies in search of Alpha3 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 01:47 AM IST
- For PE funds, clearly, long-term value creation is becoming paramount
Private equity (PE) firms have always worked to rapidly increase the value of their portfolio firms. What has changed is the way the value is created. Till a decade ago, cost reduction and financial engineering were key to generating a significant Alpha. Those remain important but now big PE firms are also encouraging their portfolio firms to focus on overall business transformation that goes beyond cost and operational efficiencies.