Private equity (PE) firms have always worked to rapidly increase the value of their portfolio firms. What has changed is the way the value is created. Till a decade ago, cost reduction and financial engineering were key to generating a significant Alpha. Those remain important but now big PE firms are also encouraging their portfolio firms to focus on overall business transformation that goes beyond cost and operational efficiencies.

Driving multiple expansion (like enterprise value or EV) through better positioning of the business, scale and ESG (environmental, social and governance) focus has taken centre stage, and is now considered as a core element of the investment thesis in competing for a transaction today.

Companies without PE investment also look at business transformation, but the difference lies in the timelines. PE firms— focussed on generating superior returns within a set timeframe— develop and execute the value creation strategy much faster with a dedicated team (separate from investment teams) which brings a higher commitment and focus on value creation.

In this context, the PE firm’s critical roles are attracting the right experts—from management professionals to technology experts and business consultants—who will devise the strategy and help execute it in a time-efficient manner, and creating incentives for the management team through a gain-sharing model.

PE investors follow a structured and data-driven approach to selecting the right levers and prioritizing action items. They follow a rigorous monitoring mechanism to ensure execution of action items and the course correction required in a changing external environment.

The value creation levers constantly evolve with time. For instance, in the past, PE firms often had an excessive focus on financial arbitrage and cost optimization. This helped in re-rating the stock, allowing it to get a higher price-equity multiple over peers. As the industry has matured, the approach has shifted from “playing for multiple arbitrages" to “actively driving multiple expansion". The focus has moved toward taking a holistic view and positioning the business for higher trading multiples by pursuing strategies that include looking at building a robust growth agenda, business realignment, M&As and repositioning the business for appropriate megatrends and tailwinds.

A leading PE’s work with Sona Comstar shows how PE firms are working with portfolio companies to improve Alpha. The PE Fund first acquired Comstar, a firm focused on cutting-edge automobile ancillaries (including EV ancillaries). It then invested in the Sona group, which had a high market share in a range of ICE auto ancillaries, and merged Comstar with it. Subsequently, the combined business was pivoted to align with the rapidly growing EV megatrend by developing components in specific areas of EV ancillaries through a sustained R&D focus. The merger helped Sona-Comstar become one of the global leaders in specific EV ancillaries and accelerated the group’s growth strategy. The strategy is vindicated by the more than 3X increase in trading multiples of the business and the investor response to the company’s IPO.

The turnaround of Max Hospitals is another case. Capital from one of the leading PE investors helped Abhay Soi of Radiant Healthcare take over Max Healthcare and turn it around—transforming operations and delivering financial returns. Market cap expansion was about 4.5x between the time of listing of the combined Max and Radiant and the fund’s sale of its holding in August 2022 via a block deal. This outcome was driven by pursuing three key value creation levers. First, the profit and loss (P&L) was strengthened through concerted efforts toward cost takeout in overheads and divesting non-core operations. Second, the business was grown inorganically in north India, making Max the second-largest hospital chain. Third involved building an omnichannel play, adding capital-light adjacencies in non-captive pathology and homecare.

Now, besides devising a new business strategy, PE funds also need to help their portfolio companies devise a comprehensive ESG strategy as sustainability becomes an urgent business priority. For PE funds, clearly, long-term value creation is becoming paramount not just for shareholders but also for all stakeholders— owners, management, employees, society and the wider ecosystem in which the business operates.

Pankaj Dhandharia is Partner and Markets Leader at EY, and Deepak Mittal is Partner at EY Parthenon-Transaction Strategy & Execution