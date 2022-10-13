PE firms broaden their strategies in search of Alpha

The turnaround of Max Hospitals is another case. Capital from one of the leading PE investors helped Abhay Soi of Radiant Healthcare take over Max Healthcare and turn it around—transforming operations and delivering financial returns. Market cap expansion was about 4.5x between the time of listing of the combined Max and Radiant and the fund’s sale of its holding in August 2022 via a block deal. This outcome was driven by pursuing three key value creation levers. First, the profit and loss (P&L) was strengthened through concerted efforts toward cost takeout in overheads and divesting non-core operations. Second, the business was grown inorganically in north India, making Max the second-largest hospital chain. Third involved building an omnichannel play, adding capital-light adjacencies in non-captive pathology and homecare.