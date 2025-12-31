In almost every Indian city I have walked through, one thing has been consistently missing: walkable footpaths. Sidewalks, where they exist at all, are often so broken, obstructed or unsafe that pedestrians are forced to walk on the road alongside moving vehicles.
Do pedestrians matter? How unsafe it is to walk in urban India reveals a lot
SummaryWalkers face open manholes, hanging wires, debris, parked cars, sewage and unlit stretches. It’s a bigger failure of urban governance than it may seem, as walkability signals how a country values human life. Where walkways improve, vehicle use drops, exhaust emissions reduce and safety goes up.
